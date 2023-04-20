50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bait vending machine opens in Holly Beach

The newest addition to Holly Beach offers bait 24/7.
The newest addition to Holly Beach offers bait 24/7.(Hardy Boudreaux)
By Jillian Corder
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When living or running a business on the coast, the ability to leave in a hurry is a must. When a hurricane enters the Gulf of Mexico and eyes the shores of Cameron Parish, many pack up their camps and hit the road.

Hardy Boudreaux knows this all too well. He’s from Duson, but spends much of his time at his camp on Holly Beach.

“Well, what was my camp,” Boudreaux said.

It looks a lot different now than it did before Hurricane Laura. A huge 40-by-40 foot carport that could accommodate several campers only stood for a few weeks before the Category 4 storm wiped it out.

“I only slept under it three times,” he told 7 News.

Now, his oasis along Gulf Beach Highway is home to something else. A black cargo trailer sits on the lot with a sign that reads “BAIT.” Boudreaux customized his trailer cutting a hole in it to fit what was once an ice cream vending machine. The deep freezer is now stocked with mullet, shrimp, chicken necks, and more. The 24-hour shop is also on wheels ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

A 24-hour bait vending machine has opened in Holly Beach.
A 24-hour bait vending machine has opened in Holly Beach.(Hardy Boudreaux)

Boudreaux says to keep an eye out for new additions, including a “cold drink” machine on the opposite side.

You can find it on the corner of Gulf Beach Highway and Buccaneer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting
Darryl Richardson and Brandee Williams
Parents arrested for alleged abuse after 1 twin baby dies; father charged with murder
Boil advisory rescinded for Waterworks District No. 5 in Merryville
2023 Lake Charles Investors' Day
Investors’ Day event coming to Lake Charles