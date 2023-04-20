Bait vending machine opens in Holly Beach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When living or running a business on the coast, the ability to leave in a hurry is a must. When a hurricane enters the Gulf of Mexico and eyes the shores of Cameron Parish, many pack up their camps and hit the road.

Hardy Boudreaux knows this all too well. He’s from Duson, but spends much of his time at his camp on Holly Beach.

“Well, what was my camp,” Boudreaux said.

It looks a lot different now than it did before Hurricane Laura. A huge 40-by-40 foot carport that could accommodate several campers only stood for a few weeks before the Category 4 storm wiped it out.

“I only slept under it three times,” he told 7 News.

Now, his oasis along Gulf Beach Highway is home to something else. A black cargo trailer sits on the lot with a sign that reads “BAIT.” Boudreaux customized his trailer cutting a hole in it to fit what was once an ice cream vending machine. The deep freezer is now stocked with mullet, shrimp, chicken necks, and more. The 24-hour shop is also on wheels ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

A 24-hour bait vending machine has opened in Holly Beach. (Hardy Boudreaux)

Boudreaux says to keep an eye out for new additions, including a “cold drink” machine on the opposite side.

You can find it on the corner of Gulf Beach Highway and Buccaneer.

