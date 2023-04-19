50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Twin babies allegedly abused; parents arrested after one died

The parents of six-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies was found dead in a bassinet.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The parents of six-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies was found dead in a bassinet.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Southfork Avenue in Baton Rouge Friday, April 14, where they met the twin’s parents, Darryl Richardson, 24, and Brandee Williams, 26.

Darryl Richardson
Darryl Richardson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Brandee Williams
Brandee Williams(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The pair told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies that they’d put one of the twins down for a nap after he became fussy and, later, were unable to wake him for a feeding, according to charging documents.

An autopsy revealed hemorrhaging on the infant’s skull, scalp, and eyes which were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors discovered skull fractures.

At this time, Williams and Richardson face two counts of Second-Degree Cruelty to Juveniles. Additional charges are pending an official cause of death issued by the coroner.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Workers and patients at Imperial Health Urgent Care on Nelson Road got quite a scare Thursday...
Vehicle runs into waiting room of urgent care
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and cloudy ahead of cold front Friday
Maylen with his son and grandsons, who were also firefighters
Hometown Heroes - Bennie Maylen
Health Headlines: Push to ban menthol in all smoking products
Health Headlines: Push to ban menthol in all smoking products