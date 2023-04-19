50/50 Thursdays
Town of Elton currently without water

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton is currently without water.

The water supply is out to repair a pipe, according to Mayor Kesia Lemoine.

When service resumes, a boil advisory will be in place.

A scheduled outage to repair two valves will occur tomorrow at 3 p.m. and last 4 to 5 hours. A boil advisory will once more be issued when the water is turned back on.

