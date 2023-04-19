Tourism commission advises motorists to watch for wildlife near park

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Tourism Commission released a warning for Jennings residents to be aware of wildlife near LA Oil and Gas Park..

Three ducks near the park have been hit by traffic, according to a Facebook post by the Commission. Two did not survive and one of them is in local rehab.

Motorists in the area are reminded that the speed limit is 15mph near the park and to watch for wildlife.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.