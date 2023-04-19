50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA in the LHSAA Softball Regional Round

By Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Southwest Louisiana softball teams were in action on Tuesday night as they hoped to elongate their seasons by at least one more game, and continue their journeys through the LHSAA State Playoffs.

Non-Select Division I:

  • 3. Sam Houston beat 19. Haughton 14-1 in five innings
    • Will play winner of 6. Walker and 11. Airline
  • 20. Barbe lost to 4. West Monroe 4-3

Non-Select Division II:

  • 4. Iowa beat 13. Iota 5-3
    • Will play the winner of 5. Brusly and 12. Minden
  • 6. Jennings fell to 11. Franklin Parish 7-3

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 5. DeQuincy beat 12. Oberlin 14-0 in five innings
    • Will play winner of 4. French Settlement and 13. East Beauregard
  • 7. Oakdale beat 10. Merryville 11-1 in six innings
    • Will play winner of 2. Montgomery and 15. Mangham

Non-Select Division V:

  • 12. Pitkin fell to 5. Anacoco 5-3
  • 15. Starks fell to 2. Quitman 10-0 in six innings

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Louisana Baseball
28 SWLA teams make the LHSAA Baseball State Playoffs
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LHSAA releases high school baseball playoff brackets
Sulphur baseball’s offensive burst rules the day in win against Sam Houston
Sulphur baseball’s offensive burst rules the day in win against Sam Houston
Not a whole lot of action on Friday night when it comes to high school baseball, but still,...
April 14th SWLA Baseball Scoreboard