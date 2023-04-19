SWLA in the LHSAA Softball Regional Round

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Southwest Louisiana softball teams were in action on Tuesday night as they hoped to elongate their seasons by at least one more game, and continue their journeys through the LHSAA State Playoffs.

Non-Select Division I:

3. Sam Houston beat 19. Haughton 14-1 in five innings Will play winner of 6. Walker and 11. Airline

20. Barbe lost to 4. West Monroe 4-3

Non-Select Division II:

4. Iowa beat 13. Iota 5-3 Will play the winner of 5. Brusly and 12. Minden

6. Jennings fell to 11. Franklin Parish 7-3

Non-Select Division IV:

5. DeQuincy beat 12. Oberlin 14-0 in five innings Will play winner of 4. French Settlement and 13. East Beauregard

7. Oakdale beat 10. Merryville 11-1 in six innings Will play winner of 2. Montgomery and 15. Mangham



Non-Select Division V:

12. Pitkin fell to 5. Anacoco 5-3

15. Starks fell to 2. Quitman 10-0 in six innings

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.