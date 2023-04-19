50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - April 18, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 18, 2023.

Izack Wayne Agnew, 26, Sulphur: Burglary.

Joseph Henry Lewis III, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting a police officer with force; pedestrians on a highway; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jonathan Celestine, 38, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gabriel Romaine Darjean, 44, Sulphur: False imprisonment; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Benjamin Gregory Guthrie, 43, Corpus Christi, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Amethyst Leigh Theriot, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Chosefur Dwayne Alexander, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana.

Verniechie Marie Brooks, 57, Westlake: Identity theft; exploration of the infirm; probation detainer.

Herman Joseph Alexander, 40, Shreveport: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Dennis Todd Trahan, 36, Big Lake: Domestic abuse.

Kelvin Ray Franklin, 47, Longville: Contempt of court (3 charges); display of plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

