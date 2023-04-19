SWLA Arrest Report - April 18, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 18, 2023.
Izack Wayne Agnew, 26, Sulphur: Burglary.
Joseph Henry Lewis III, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting a police officer with force; pedestrians on a highway; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jonathan Celestine, 38, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gabriel Romaine Darjean, 44, Sulphur: False imprisonment; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Benjamin Gregory Guthrie, 43, Corpus Christi, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Amethyst Leigh Theriot, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Chosefur Dwayne Alexander, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana.
Verniechie Marie Brooks, 57, Westlake: Identity theft; exploration of the infirm; probation detainer.
Herman Joseph Alexander, 40, Shreveport: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dennis Todd Trahan, 36, Big Lake: Domestic abuse.
Kelvin Ray Franklin, 47, Longville: Contempt of court (3 charges); display of plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.