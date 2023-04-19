Suspect in gas station theft injures officer before leading police on pursuit

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man is accused of stealing from a gas station and leading police on a brief pursuit near Belview Road.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on April 18, Leesville Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Freddie Harris of Leesville.

Harris immediately got out of his vehicle and refused to obey commands made by the officer, Leesville Police said. He then began walking towards the officer and physically resisted when an attempted arrest was made, causing injuries to the officer.

Harris got back into his vehicle and fled the scene, leading Leesville Police on a brief pursuit, Leesville Police said. He then pulled into a local church parking lot and refused to exit his vehicle.

With assistance from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Leesville Police said they physically removed Harris from the vehicle.

Leesville Police said despite Harris striking the officers, he was taken into custody successfully.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

