Some Brightspeed internet users without internet for several days in Ragley

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - KPLC viewers in Ragley who are subscribed to internet services from Brightspeed said they were without internet for six straight days as of April 18.

Brightspeed confirmed the internet outage, and released the following statement:

“We recently faced intermittent equipment failures as a result of significant storms that impacted a small number of our customers in the Ragley, Louisiana area. After isolating the incident and running extensive network diagnostics, we installed replacement equipment at the site and have restored service in the Ragley region as of 3:45pm CT today (4/18/23).”

