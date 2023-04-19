New DeQuincy Library hosts grand opening celebration

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The new DeQuincy Library held its grand opening celebration.

The branch, located at 102 N Pine Street, held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, sponsored by the Chamber Southwest Louisiana.

The larger branch includes new features like a reservable meeting space, community rooms, and a convenient drive-through.

Hours for the library are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

