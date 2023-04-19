50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New DeQuincy Library hosts grand opening celebration

By Emma Oertling
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The new DeQuincy Library held its grand opening celebration.

The branch, located at 102 N Pine Street, held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, sponsored by the Chamber Southwest Louisiana.

The larger branch includes new features like a reservable meeting space, community rooms, and a convenient drive-through.

Hours for the library are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: More sunshine likely Wednesday along with warmer temperatures
New DeQuincy Library hosts grand opening celebration
New DeQuincy Library hosts grand opening celebration
A Cenla lawmaker is looking to take action with a measure to make the contract between the...
Bill to make OGB coverage determinations more transparent
Police call it a calculated crime, but significant amounts of evidence at the scene could be...
Authorities hope new technology will help solve 10-year-old Jennings double homicide case