Mobile medical unit to offer health services to women in Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles community-funded organization found an innovative way to bring women’s health services to rural parts of Southwest Louisiana.

“What was our biggest obstacle to women receiving our services?,” executive director of New Life Medical Services, Tabitha Dugas said. “The one hurdle women constantly stated they had, and the biggest obstacle most women claimed was transportation.”

Thanks to donors, New Life Medical Services will now have a way to bring their services to women in need in Southwest Louisiana. Partnering with national organization ‘Save the Storks’, they purchased a $250,000 mobile medical unit. Dugas said it will offer the same services as their facility in Lake Charles.

“We will provide free pregnancy tests, we will provide ultrasounds, STI testing and treatment,” Dugas said. “We will also offer women the opportunity for parenting classes and the ability to receive material items as needed for their baby.”

Rika Armentor is a nurse and volunteers for the organization. She said it’s their mission to make life a little easier for expecting mothers.

“They have a place they can go where they are not alone if they come here,” Armentor said. “We can also give education to them, so that they are more prepared through courses they can take, and then they can earn points to get diapers, wipes, cribs, clothes, car seats, and other stuff that will also help them.”

Dugas said she hopes the bus will be fully operational by the fall.

The center also offers counseling by a licensed counselor twice a month, and English classes to its Spanish-speaking clients.

If you would like to volunteer or become a donor, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.