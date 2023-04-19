50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana Housing Corporation’s Housing assistance program for essential employees expands

Buying a house in this market and this economy can be a tough one.
By Alece Courville
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -

Launched earlier this year, Louisiana Housing Corporation rolled out “Keys for Service.”

The first-of-its-kind program provides down payment and closing cost assistance to Louisiana’s essential workers.

Prior to its expansion, active, full-time first responders and certified teachers were eligible for the assistance.

The program now offers that same help to healthcare employees.

The program, which previously had a maximum annual household income limit of $110,000, has increased the limit to $125,000, allowing even more Louisiana residents to take advantage of the benefits.

Eligible borrowers can receive 4% down payment assistance based on a 30-year mortgage term.

The program is currently funded by $5 million in taxable bonds, but the next issuance will increase to $10 million.

