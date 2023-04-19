LEGAL CORNER: Can I be evicted even though the landlord has a tax lien on the property?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I’m being evicted, and the landlord has a tax lien on the property. Is this even legal? Can he do that? Can he accept money from people if he doesn’t pay the taxes? He refused four months rent, and I don’t have anywhere to go or a way to move my mobile home. I’m a single mother with disabled twins. They both have Cerebral Palsy.

ANSWER: When a landlord does not have legal cause to evict a tenant, the landlord must wait until the term of the tenancy has expired. The landlord is not obligated to renew the lease.

Yes, the landlord can accept money from tenants and not pay the taxes. The failure to not pay his taxes is a matter between the city or parish and the landlord. When homeowners don’t pay their property taxes, the overdue amount becomes a lien on the property . In Louisiana, failing to pay your property taxes will lead to a tax sale . La. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 47:2153 If your landlord will not accept rent, document your attempt to pay. Keep the money in your account or retain the money order. A landlord may refuse to accept rent if they are trying to evict you. State or local law may even make refusing rent a required procedure for certain types of eviction, such as when the landlord does not want to renew a lease. In many places, landlords will need a valid reason to evict, and a landlord refusing rent typically will not be acceptable on its own. However, if a landlord does move forward with an eviction attempt claiming that you failed to pay the rent, you will need to show evidence that you tried to pay, and payments were refused. In this case, proceed to court and have proof of attempts to pay, and there was no violation of the lease agreement.

Please make an appointment to speak with an Attorney if you believe that you have not violated your lease agreement and this is an illegal eviction. Also, our office can provide a list of resources you may contact for assistance.

