Indentification of DeRidder camper fire victim pending autopsy

DeRidder, LA (KPLC)- The State Fire Marshal is awaiting autopsy results to identify the victim in a camper fire at a Deridder RV park.

The victim is believed to be the 69-year-old owner of the camper.

Beauregard Parish Fire District #2 responded to a camper fire report in the 6300 block of Highway 171 in DeRidder on Tuesday, April 18.

When firefighters arrived, they found one woman was able to escape but the second was found dead in the camper’s bedroom area.

State Fire Marshal deputies determined the fire began in the bedroom where the victim was found. However, they have not yet determined a cause as they are unable to rule out any electrical issues identified by the survivor or possible smoking hazards as contributing factors.

The SFM would like to encourage avoiding the continued use of appliances or areas of a home with concerning electrical activities until a licensed electrician can review and repair any issues found. Also, avoid long-term use of extension cords and be aware of the wattage limitations of those cords and power strips to avoid overloading them which can cause overheating and become a fire hazard.

Lastly, there were no working smoke alarms in the camper. The SFM wants to stress to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, no matter the type of home.

If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit our website or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.

