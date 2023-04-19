FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and Warmer today, humidity increasing ahead of next front.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a Sunny day on tap for SWLA as clouds have thinned out overnight, with southern winds starting our temperatures close to 60° across most of the region. We are expecting patchy fog in a few places before 8 AM, so I would advise giving yourself a few extra minutes to reach your destination this morning to prevent delays, but those patches should burn off quickly once the sun is up. Plenty of sunshine is ahead today, afternoon conditions are looking quite clear with maybe a few passing clouds and high temperatures reaching about 80° as winds gust up to around 20 mph out of the South.

Afternoon Conditions (KPLC)

Humidity and cloud cover will slowly increase tomorrow ahead of the next cold front, which will be approaching our area by Friday bringing showers and a few storms. Models have pushed up the front’s arrival slightly, making for higher rain chances Friday and sooner clearing on Saturday. The severe weather risk is currently staying well to the northwest, so that is not a concern at the moment.

Next Front Friday (KPLC)

The quick passage of the front will bring another rush of cool, dry air back to the area by Sunday lingering into next week as high pressure settles in for a couple days. This will likely bring morning lows back closer to 50°. Rain chances begin appearing in the forecast again by Tuesday as models are expecting widespread cloudiness and several disturbances crossing the region. For now, we will keep rain chances marginal and continue to watch for developing conditions.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.