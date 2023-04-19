FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying warm and humid before rain returns Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and increasingly humid weather will take shape across Southwest Louisiana on our Thursday. Southerly winds will persist throughout the day, meaning temperatures return to the low 80′s for many locations. Luckily rain chances will still be low though more clouds will likely start to filter in by the late afternoon and evening hours.

Once we head later into Thursday night and early Friday morning, we’ll start seeing some rain begin to move in. A complex of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front may develop overnight and move into SW Louisiana by the morning Friday. This activity looks likely to produce areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms. As for rain amounts, at least 1-2 inches seems likely area wide with local hot spots of 2-4 inches possible in some of the heaviest activity.

We may see a break during the afternoon followed by a few evening showers and storms as the front itself moves through. The potential for localized ponding or flooding in low-lying areas will be around in any places that receive the heaviest rainfall.

In addition to the chance for heavy rainfall, we’ll need to pay attention to the timing of any showers and storms. Should some storms move in during the day, enough instability will be present which could introduce the chance of seeing some stronger or even an isolated severe storm across the region. If that occurs, the main impact would likely be strong winds, though isolated hail or a brief spin up can’t entirely be ruled out either. We’ll keep watching this over the next day or so.

After Friday, we’ll dry out at least for Saturday with some cooler air behind the front as well with highs’ back in the 70′s. In fact, Saturday night looks to be a bit chilly with lows falling into the 50′s. A few disturbances may be around into early next week, but without much consistency from models rain chances still appear low for Sunday and the couple days after.

- Max Lagano

