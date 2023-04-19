50/50 Thursdays
Authorities hope new technology will help solve 10-year-old Jennings double homicide case

By Jade Moreau
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A lot has happened in the ten years since a Jennings couple was slain in their own home, including advancements in technology used to solve these heinous crimes.

“It was one of the most coldblooded killings I’ve ever worked in my career,” Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said.

Police call it a calculated crime, but significant amounts of evidence at the scene could be what helps solve this case.

“There was a considerable amount of evidence left behind,” Semmes said.

It happened February 2013 on Seagraves St. in Jennings. Charles and Katrenna Williams were found dead in their home. Investigators also found their son who was just four years old at the time unharmed.

“I thank the good lord that they left the child alive, but to leave a young child in that situation is horrific,” Semmes said.

Semmes said investigators believe the person or persons who committed the crime knew the Williams.

“We believe the person involved was someone he knew both from physical evidence that was found on the scene and information that we were gathering from the streets,” Semmes said.

Despite following up on every lead, some that led them to other states, the case remains unsolved, but Jennings police hope to change that.

With the help of new technology at the Southwest Louisiana crime lab and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office, evidence collected at the scene is currently being re-examined.

“We hope with the advancements in technology and the expertise over at the Calcasieu lab, we hope we can bring a potential suspect to light,” Semmes said.

Semmes said the department is also working with the Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney’s Office.

