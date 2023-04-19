Artificial “Finfish Reef” in Big Lake expanded

Big Lake, LA (KPLC) - Many of Southwest Louisiana’s natural reefs have eroded over the years but the expansion of a new artificial reef could help protect our coastline and provide a place for marine life to thrive.

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) of Louisiana is adding an artificial reef to the middle of Big Lake.

“Rebuilding some of these reefs that have been lost over the years it will help rebuild that habitat which is good for our speckled trout, our redfish and other marine species,” CCA executive director, David Cresson said.

For Louisiana waterways, building a reef that supports marine life is much needed.

“Most of our lakes and bays in Louisiana have soft bottoms which does not provide an attachment point for marine organisms to start the food chain so we put down hard material lime stone or in this case recycled concrete,” CCA Habit & Conservation chairman, John Walther said.

To further expand this reef crews are using 1,500 tons of recycled crush concrete.

Building this reef doesn’t only help fish and other organisms thrive but it also creates a great spot for fishing.

“It’s a great day for anglers in Lake Charles as we’re expanding areas for them to go fishing and also adding to the ecosystems to help the fish populations,” Walther said.

Plus, this reef will play a role in protecting our coastline which continues to diminish.

“They have a wave attenuation quality to them they knock down the wave action that helps protect our shorelines so not only is it important for our marine species but it’s also important for our coastal protection,” Cresson said.

The reef will span 2-3 acres, adding on to the original Finfish Reef that was built last year.

The CCA partnered with Philips 66, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Road Rock Recycling and DLS Energy to fund this project.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.