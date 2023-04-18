50/50 Thursdays
This is Home music festival returns to Lake Charles this weekend

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The This is Home Fest is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center for a full day of live music, local food and shopping.

The free festival is set for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. It will feature two stages for live music, food trucks, art vendors and a kids’ zone.

Headliners include singer-songwriter Samantha Fish, country singer Kate Watson, singer-songwriter Yvette Landry of Breaux Bridge, and zydeco accordionist Geno Delafosse of Eunice.

To view the full music lineup or sign up to volunteer, click HERE.

