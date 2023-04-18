SWLA Arrest Report - April 17, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 17, 2023.

Tommy Brent Cain, 57, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Robert Christopher Joubert, 39, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; contempt of court.

Clifford Eugne Payne Jr., 59, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Jacie Lynn Delahoussaye, 32, Lafayette: Forgery; bank fraud; identity theft worth $1,000 or more; contempt of court.

Joseph Lee Bartie, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; parole detainer.

Mark Anthony Handy, 55, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.

Amanda Mott, 55, Ragley: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; instate detainer (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a prescription Schedule drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corey James Welch, 38, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Lawrence Gilbert Mealy Jr., 45, Leesville: Forgery.

David Rodney Dorman Jr., 52, Starks: Domestic abuse.

Gerald Ivy Bergeron Jr., 38, Lafayette: Contempt of court (5 charges); unlawful use of 911; entry on or remaining on places on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.

Donald Wayne Vincent, 46, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; instate detainer.

Roosevelt Williams Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Bicycles must have reflectors; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight.

Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 45, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Tammy Dee Pryor, 23, Longville: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

