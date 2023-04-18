50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - April 17, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 17, 2023.

Tommy Brent Cain, 57, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Robert Christopher Joubert, 39, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; contempt of court.

Clifford Eugne Payne Jr., 59, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Jacie Lynn Delahoussaye, 32, Lafayette: Forgery; bank fraud; identity theft worth $1,000 or more; contempt of court.

Joseph Lee Bartie, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; parole detainer.

Mark Anthony Handy, 55, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.

Amanda Mott, 55, Ragley: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; instate detainer (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a prescription Schedule drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corey James Welch, 38, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Lawrence Gilbert Mealy Jr., 45, Leesville: Forgery.

David Rodney Dorman Jr., 52, Starks: Domestic abuse.

Gerald Ivy Bergeron Jr., 38, Lafayette: Contempt of court (5 charges); unlawful use of 911; entry on or remaining on places on land after being forbidden; disturbing the peace.

Donald Wayne Vincent, 46, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; instate detainer.

Roosevelt Williams Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Bicycles must have reflectors; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight.

Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 45, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Tammy Dee Pryor, 23, Longville: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Humidity returns this week along with warmer temperatures
Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident
Buddy Russ’ family gives handicapped van to person in need
Buddy Russ’ family gives handicapped van to person in need
Buddy Russ’ family gives handicapped van to person in need
Buddy Russ’ family gives handicapped van to person in need