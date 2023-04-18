SWLA airports receiving over $1.5 million in federal grants
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A total of $1,715,147 in grants from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is coming to southwest Louisiana airports.
Funding will be dispersed as follows:
- $1,453,032 to the Jennings Airport to rehabilitate a runway.
- $140,615 to the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark to seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints.
- $121,500 to the Chennault International Airport to rehabilitate and install lighting in a taxiway.
In total, Louisiana airports have received $70.3 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Senator Bill Cassidy said.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.