SWLA airports receiving over $1.5 million in federal grants

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A total of $1,715,147 in grants from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is coming to southwest Louisiana airports.

Funding will be dispersed as follows:

$1,453,032 to the Jennings Airport to rehabilitate a runway.

$140,615 to the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark to seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints.

$121,500 to the Chennault International Airport to rehabilitate and install lighting in a taxiway.

In total, Louisiana airports have received $70.3 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Senator Bill Cassidy said.

