50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA airports receiving over $1.5 million in federal grants

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A total of $1,715,147 in grants from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is coming to southwest Louisiana airports.

Funding will be dispersed as follows:

  • $1,453,032 to the Jennings Airport to rehabilitate a runway.
  • $140,615 to the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark to seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints.
  • $121,500 to the Chennault International Airport to rehabilitate and install lighting in a taxiway.

In total, Louisiana airports have received $70.3 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Senator Bill Cassidy said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Golden Nugget nominated for Casino of the Year in Academy of Country Music Awards
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker
Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
14-year-old shot in Vernon Parish, 17-year-old arrested
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LHSAA releases high school baseball playoff brackets