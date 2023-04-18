Sulphur High School to hold fundraiser featuring students’ art

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur High School students spent the last month creating an array of clay bowls for their first Spring Art Sale Fundraiser next Friday, April 28.

Bowls of various sizes, shapes, and designs will be sold at the fundraiser, ranging from $10 to $20.

Those interested can visit the Sulphur High auditorium from 3-6 p.m. on April 28 to see the students’ hard work.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the Sulphur High School Art Program.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.