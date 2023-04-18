50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Southwest flights delayed nationwide

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that Southwest Airlines had requested a nationwide ground stop of its flights.

CNN reported that technology issues were the reason for the pause, and it was affecting around 800 flights.

Southwest apologized to passengers on Twitter, saying they did not yet have a timeframe for when it will be fixed.

“We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” a spokesperson tweeted.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
McCarthy preps House GOP debt deal to draw Biden into talks
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Teen to plead guilty in Iowa teacher’s death
Kona Ice giving out free shaved ice for “Chill Out” day
Kona Ice giving out free shaved ice for “Chill Out” day
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Trial begins in case against Fox for false election claims