Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said three teens were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman on Sunday, April 16.

Baton Rouge police detectives booked Marques Porch, 19, Gregory Parker, 19, and Derrick Curry, 19, into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Police said they are all being charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker (Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to a BRPD spokesman, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on North Carrollton Avenue near Renoir Avenue.

Officials identified the victim as Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child.

Kerisha Johnson, 36 (WAFB)

Police said Johnson was shot while attempting to pick people up from a party after dropping them off just moments earlier.

Johnson was just weeks away from giving birth, police said.

According to BRPD, one of the suspects was injured in the gunfire.

