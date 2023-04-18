50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge

BRPD said three teens were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman on Sunday, April 16.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said three teens were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman on Sunday, April 16.

Baton Rouge police detectives booked Marques Porch, 19, Gregory Parker, 19, and Derrick Curry, 19, into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Police said they are all being charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker(Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to a BRPD spokesman, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on North Carrollton Avenue near Renoir Avenue.

Officials identified the victim as Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child.

Kerisha Johnson, 36
Kerisha Johnson, 36(WAFB)
Kerisha Johnson, 36
Kerisha Johnson, 36(WAFB)

Police said Johnson was shot while attempting to pick people up from a party after dropping them off just moments earlier.

Johnson was just weeks away from giving birth, police said.

According to BRPD, one of the suspects was injured in the gunfire.

RELATED STORY:
Suspect arrested in pregnant woman’s killing worked for WBR Sheriff’s Office, officials say

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather today with humidity slowly returning.
Alabama Birthday Party shooting hits close to home
Alabama mass shooting at birthday party hits close to home
Health Headlines: New treatment for wounds that won’t heal
Health Headlines: New treatment for wounds that won’t heal
SWLA Arrest Report - April 17, 2023