Murder trial underway for Sulphur woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The murder trial of a Sulphur woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend during an argument started Monday.

Chelsey White allegedly stabbed Byron Ray multiple times with a knife in November 2020. Sulphur police found Ray lying on the floor of a South Irwin Street home, and he later died in the hospital.

White is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Murder trial underway for Sulphur woman accused of stabbing boyfriend
