Murder trial underway for Sulphur woman accused of stabbing boyfriend
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The murder trial of a Sulphur woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend during an argument started Monday.
Chelsey White allegedly stabbed Byron Ray multiple times with a knife in November 2020. Sulphur police found Ray lying on the floor of a South Irwin Street home, and he later died in the hospital.
White is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
