Murder trial underway for Sulphur woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The murder trial of a Sulphur woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend during an argument started Monday.

Chelsey White allegedly stabbed Byron Ray multiple times with a knife in November 2020. Sulphur police found Ray lying on the floor of a South Irwin Street home, and he later died in the hospital.

White is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.