McNeese engineering students place in regional competitions

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students in the McNeese State University Department of Engineering and Computer Science competed and placed in a concrete canoe competition and a Chem-E Car competition.

Students won first place in the Hank Aaron Smash Competition, second place in concrete canoe overall, second place for the concrete canoe presentation, third place in concrete canoe final product, and third place in krewe pulling at the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Gulf Coast Symposium.

For the Hank Aaron Smash win, the students made a concrete bat to specific measurements and standards for the competition. They used the bat to play a modified baseball game until the bat lost its structural integrity.

McNeese professors Dr. Dimitrios Dermisis and Dr. Firouz Rosti were the advisers for the team.

Assistant Director of Communications at McNeese, Tanya Brewster, said The ASCE Concrete Canoe Competition provides students a unique opportunity to gain hands-on practical experience while testing their skills with concrete mix designs and project management challenges.

In addition, McNeese chemical engineering students placed first in the 2023 Southwest American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Regional Student Conference in College Station, Texas.

McNeese’s Chem-E car team was founded in 2022 and they were competing to design and construct a car powered by a chemical energy source that will safely run a specific given distance and stop.

McNeese will host the AIChE 2024 regional conference next spring.

