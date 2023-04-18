50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Markwood sentenced to 20 years in fatal Lacassine shooting

Matthew Markwood pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the 2018 shooting of Victor Paul Martin...
Matthew Markwood pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the 2018 shooting of Victor Paul Martin in Lacassine. He was sentenced to 20 years at hard labor with the Department of Corrections.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jeff Davis, LA (KPLC) - A man accused of a fatal shooting in Lacassine in 2018 has been sentenced to two decades in prison.

Matthew Markwood, 38, was originally charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the June 2018 shooting of 33-year-old Victor Paul Martin.

Markwood pleaded no contest on Jan. 10 to manslaughter, according to Clerk of Court records. The obstruction of justice charge was dropped as part of the plea deal. He was sentenced on Friday to 20 years at hard labor with the Department of Corrections. He was given credit for time served.

Martin was shot twice with a shotgun on Melanson Road. Authorities said at the time of the killing, the shooting was called in on a Thursday night, but Martin’s body was not found until the next morning because it had been moved. Martin’s body was found behind a log on a dirt path that extends off  Melanson Road.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: More sunshine likely Wednesday along with warmer temperatures
Proposal to require financial literacy taught in school
Proposal to require financial literacy taught in school
Fire at RV park in DeRidder
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Fire at Big Oak RV Park, possible human remains found
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Lawmaker wants task force to find better solutions for police chases