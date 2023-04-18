Markwood sentenced to 20 years in fatal Lacassine shooting

Jeff Davis, LA (KPLC) - A man accused of a fatal shooting in Lacassine in 2018 has been sentenced to two decades in prison.

Matthew Markwood, 38, was originally charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the June 2018 shooting of 33-year-old Victor Paul Martin.

Markwood pleaded no contest on Jan. 10 to manslaughter, according to Clerk of Court records. The obstruction of justice charge was dropped as part of the plea deal. He was sentenced on Friday to 20 years at hard labor with the Department of Corrections. He was given credit for time served.

Martin was shot twice with a shotgun on Melanson Road. Authorities said at the time of the killing, the shooting was called in on a Thursday night, but Martin’s body was not found until the next morning because it had been moved. Martin’s body was found behind a log on a dirt path that extends off Melanson Road.

