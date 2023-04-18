Maplewood 8th grader to represent SWLA at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Students from all around the country compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. This year five are from Louisiana, and Kai Richardson will be the only speller to represent Southwest Louisiana.

Richardson, an eighth grader at Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur, is the winner of the CBS Lake Charles Regional Spelling Bee.

His final word, “matrimony,” booked his ticket to Washington D.C.

“I was so excited whenever I won because my family would be proud and I would get to go to Washington D.C and I would have a chance at winning the national spelling bee,” Richardson said.

Kai may have made his way to the top of the spelling ladder, but his time in school didn’t come without challenges.

He has a disability known as albinism that impairs his vision greatly, but he never let that get in the way of his education.

“The vision really made me struggle with reading at first, but eventually I figured out how to do it myself,” Richardson said.

His dreams go far beyond winning the national spelling bee.

“I want to do politics and would eventually like to be elected as a U.S. senator,” Richardson said.

Kai said he likes his chances at winning nationals and will be studying the dictionary to be prepared for any word that is thrown his way.

For more info on how to get involved in next year’s regional spelling bee, email jlofton@cbslakecharles.com.

