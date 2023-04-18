50/50 Thursdays
LHSAA releases high school baseball playoff brackets

By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the playoff schedule for high school baseball.

A number of teams from northwest Louisiana are in the playoffs, including North DeSoto, Doyline, Minden, Captain Shreve, Byrd, and others.

Click here to see all the brackets.

SCHEDULE

  • Bi-District - April 19-22
  • Regional (best of 3) - April 25-29
  • Quarterfinals (best of 3) - May 3-6
  • Semifinals - May 11
  • Finals - May 13

The LHSAA Baseball State Tournament is scheduled for May 9-13 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

