Lake Charles Police to hold prescription drug takeback event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department will be partnering with the DEA to hold a prescription drug takeback event on April 22, 2023.

Officers will be near the front entrance of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 2011 Ryan St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the event.

The Police Department is encouraging residents to bring their unwanted prescription pills for disposal which helps prevent pill abuse, theft, and accidental ingestion by children or others.

The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps. Only pills and patches can be brought in.

The service is free and anyone dropping off pills or patches will remain anonymous.

