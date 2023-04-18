Kona Ice giving out free shaved ice for “Chill Out” day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kona Ice will be giving out free shaved ice as part of its eighth annual “Chill Out” day at three locations in our area today.

The company says the event is to help taxpayers “chill out” and relax as we prepare to reach into our pockets for the coinciding tax day. Kona Ice says this refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.

A Kona Ice Truck will be parked at three locations in Sulphur and Lake Charles to hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice to anyone who stops by from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can find your nearest Ice Truck at the following locations today:

First Federal Bank - 2250 Maplewood Drive, Sulphur, LA 70663

First Federal Bank - 324 E McNeese Street, Lake Charles, LA 70605

First Federal Bank - 1135 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles LA 70601

