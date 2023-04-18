50/50 Thursdays
Golden Nugget nominated for Casino of the Year in Academy of Country Music Awards

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Chad Cooper)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards announced Golden Nugget in Lake Charles as a nominee for Casino of the Year in the “Theater” category.

The awards show, called “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” is hosted by country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. The Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will feature country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent.

Viewers can stream the event on Prime Video live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. The full rebroadcast of “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

