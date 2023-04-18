Future uncertain on James Ward Elementary building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been 18 years since the shutdown of the old James Ward Elementary School in Jennings. Yet, there has been no progress on the abandoned building despite multiple attempts by previous owners.

And now it may soon be demolished.

“I’ve been living here, I was raised here. I went to school right here. This was an elementary school and a junior high, the high school was down the road,” former student Roland Gilbeaux said.

Roland Gilbeaux is one of the few residents that has witnessed the transition of the former school building over the years. He said he has been living in the neighborhood most of his life and hates to see it go but understands if it’s necessary.

“It was nice, it was nice, people were good, we had good people here, good basketball team, good people you know. And then you know things changed. I hate to see it go ‘cause, you know it’s been here all my life,” he said.

The property in question has transferred hands three times since 2017. It was first owned by the school board, then later transferred through a lease purchase, followed by the latest owner who acquired the building in 2021.

However, Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn said it has caused blight in the community by not being kept up to codes set by state regulations.

“At the end of the day, it is our responsibility to make sure that our community is hospitable and welcoming to new business and that the appeal of the city is clean and pretty and that’s something that I’ve worked very hard on for the past five years,” Guinn said.

Guinn said this is the third time the property has been brought to his office. They’ve followed through with appropriate violations and now just have one goal in mind.

“I have another day or two to decide if I’m going to veto the councils’ actions,” Guinn said. “As the Mayor I would like to see a clear defined plan of action and the financial compacity to support that plan of action.”

The next city council meeting will be May 9, at Jennings City Hall, at 5:30 pm. We spoke to the property owner, Janine Coleman who said she’s willing to speak later this week.

