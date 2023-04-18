FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather today with humidity slowly returning.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s another cool start to the day in SWLA with temperatures around the low 50′s across much of the area, so you’ll want those jackets again heading out the door this morning! Southerly winds are strengthening some today which will be pushing up the humidity in our area, despite that, the weather is expected to be calm, although warmer with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70′s. Clouds are expected to move in early this morning and stay for the majority of the day, despite this rain chances remain low except for a slight chance of a quick shower in the afternoon.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

Wednesday will see more noticeable humidity temperatures continuing to warm with lows in the 60′s and highs in the 80′s. Rain chances will stay slight through Thursday.

The next cold front will be approaching our area by Friday from the west, and could cause some showers and storms by the afternoon hours with higher rain chances overnight. The timing of the front could still change as we get closer, but latest models expect the bulk of the rain to clear out for most of Saturday, so keep a lookout for any changes to the forecast over the next few days.

Front arrival Friday (KPLC)

The passing of the front will see another splash of cool and dry air to the region by Saturday night that could linger into early next week, with several days likely to reach the 50′s for lows in the mornings.

