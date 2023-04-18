First Alert Forecast: More sunshine likely Wednesday along with warmer temperatures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw mostly cloudy to overcast conditions across SWLA Tuesday, but nothing more than a few sprinkles fell from those clouds. Overnight the clouds will thin out and no additional rain is likely.

By Wednesday the humidity will be more noticeable and temperatures will be warmer with more sunshine pushing highs near 80. Rain chances will remain 10% through Thursday.

By Friday the next cold front will be approaching our area from the west and may cause some showers beginning in the morning. The timing of the front has increased and that is why the rain chance is higher Friday and lower on Saturday. This front will clear out the rain in time for most activities Saturday, however that timing could change so keep an eye on our forecast over the coming days.

The front will bring another round of cool and dry air back to SWLA by Sunday and it should linger into early next week. So there is likely to be at least a few more days with temperatures reaching the 50s for morning lows.

More uncertainty for next week as today the models are showing widespread cloudiness and scattered showers beginning Monday and continuing into much of next week. The models have shown this same setup several times over the past few weeks and then as the time for the expected rain approaches nothing happens. So for that reason I am leaving rain out of the forecast for now and will continue to monitor the forecast trends.

