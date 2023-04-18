50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: More sunshine likely Wednesday along with warmer temperatures

By Wade Hampton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw mostly cloudy to overcast conditions across SWLA Tuesday, but nothing more than a few sprinkles fell from those clouds. Overnight the clouds will thin out and no additional rain is likely.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

By Wednesday the humidity will be more noticeable and temperatures will be warmer with more sunshine pushing highs near 80. Rain chances will remain 10% through Thursday.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

By Friday the next cold front will be approaching our area from the west and may cause some showers beginning in the morning. The timing of the front has increased and that is why the rain chance is higher Friday and lower on Saturday. This front will clear out the rain in time for most activities Saturday, however that timing could change so keep an eye on our forecast over the coming days.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The front will bring another round of cool and dry air back to SWLA by Sunday and it should linger into early next week. So there is likely to be at least a few more days with temperatures reaching the 50s for morning lows.

More uncertainty for next week as today the models are showing widespread cloudiness and scattered showers beginning Monday and continuing into much of next week. The models have shown this same setup several times over the past few weeks and then as the time for the expected rain approaches nothing happens. So for that reason I am leaving rain out of the forecast for now and will continue to monitor the forecast trends.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Wade's Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine returns tomorrow
Wade's Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine returns tomorrow
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast.
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast.
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast pt. 2.
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast pt. 2.
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Morning Forecast.
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Morning Forecast.