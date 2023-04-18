50/50 Thursdays
Fire at Big Oak RV Park, possible human remains found

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at Big Oak RV Park, south of DeRidder.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford says what appear to be human remains have been found at the scene.

Beauregard Fire District 2 is responding, along with the other agencies.

Herford said his detectives are on the way to the scene.

Ashley Rodrigue, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed the office has been requested to assist with a camper fire involving a fatality, but doesn’t have an investigator on the scene yet.

