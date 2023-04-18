50/50 Thursdays
Deadline approaching to register for DeRidder 5k color run

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - This Friday, April 21, is the last day to pre-register and receive a free event t-shirt for the Colors for a Cause 5k run/walk in DeRidder.

All proceeds for the event will benefit the Colors for a Cause Family Assistance and Cancer Awareness programs, which are local nonprofits that provide financial assistance to families of children battling cancer.

The run will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, in downtown DeRidder.

Participants are encouraged to wear white or light-colored clothing to enhance the powder colors that are thrown at each station of the color run.

The entry fee is $40 per person. Kids 12 and under are welcome for free.

To pre-register, click HERE.

