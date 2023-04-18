50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bundick Lake drawdown opening to allow for repairs

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Bundick Lake drawdown structure is scheduled to be opened on Wednesday, May 17, to allow for replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs.

This project was previously scheduled for October of last year, but heavy rainfall elevated lake levels, causing the desired elevation to be unattainable during the winter and spring months.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development requested the opening of the gate in order for crews to work on safety buoys/signage at the spillway and repairs at the drawdown structure. Some hurricane-related damage to the rails at the outfall of the drawdown will also be repaired.

The gate is expected to remain open through the Fall of 2023.

The project will require a 90-day drawdown be maintained for phase 1 of the construction. Once phase 1 is complete, the structure will be closed to allow for return to pool stage. Phase 2 can be completed without drawdown.

The project is scheduled to take a year to complete.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Golden Nugget nominated for Casino of the Year in Academy of Country Music Awards
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker
Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
14-year-old shot in Vernon Parish, 17-year-old arrested
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LHSAA releases high school baseball playoff brackets
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather today with humidity slowly returning.