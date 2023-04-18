Bundick Lake drawdown opening to allow for repairs

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Bundick Lake drawdown structure is scheduled to be opened on Wednesday, May 17, to allow for replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs.

This project was previously scheduled for October of last year, but heavy rainfall elevated lake levels, causing the desired elevation to be unattainable during the winter and spring months.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development requested the opening of the gate in order for crews to work on safety buoys/signage at the spillway and repairs at the drawdown structure. Some hurricane-related damage to the rails at the outfall of the drawdown will also be repaired.

The gate is expected to remain open through the Fall of 2023.

The project will require a 90-day drawdown be maintained for phase 1 of the construction. Once phase 1 is complete, the structure will be closed to allow for return to pool stage. Phase 2 can be completed without drawdown.

The project is scheduled to take a year to complete.

