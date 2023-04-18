Buddy Russ’ family gives handicapped van to person in need

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Russ Conrad, a local radio DJ, also known as ‘Your Buddy Russ’ to Southwest Louisiana was known by all as a caring person who loved helping others. Buddy Russ may be gone physically, but his spirit of goodwill still lives on.

On March 30, Sam Dupre and Christine King were in a serious car accident that left Sam’s handicapped van totaled.

“Somebody had came from, didn’t even stop or yield or anything, and had came and hit the right side, spun us around into the other lane, and then that’s when the school bus had hit us and the other one,” said Christine King. “And I was just, like, freaking out; my heart sunk, I was just worried about Sam.”

“After everyone was ok, my only thought was the van and that I wouldn’t be able to go nowhere anymore,” said Sam Dupre.

Sam depends on his handicap van for any and all transportation; he cannot ride in just any vehicle.

“That’s why I was kind of in panic, we have no way to get him to the hospital or get him to the doctors and stuff,” said Katie Dupre. “So you know for them in a chair like this, the chairs 400 pounds, you know, so you can’t just put it in any vehicle.”

After the accident, State Farm decided to total the van. A new van could cost up to $80,000.

“When they tell me it was totaled, I was like, oh my god, but I don’t need, I don’t want it totaled or, you know, most people want their vehicles totaled, but I was like, I can’t afford another vehicle like this, you know,” said Dupre.

Carol Guillory with Shayne Laughlin State Farm connected the Dupre’s with Buddy Russ’ parents David and Beth Conrad.

“She told me that she knew a family that had recently purchased a handicap van, but that, they know a woman needed it; she couldn’t tell me who the family was, she said I’m getting in contact with him and he may be calling you back,” said Dupre.

The Conrads did more than call her back, they gave Buddy Russ’ van to Sam.

“Yeah, it’s weird to go from, like, total devastation to just been happy all at once,” said Sam Dupre.

“The only thing they asked of me is that we keep Buddy on the van, so Buddy will always be protecting us,” said Katie Dupre. “I said, you know, that’s going to be Sam’s guardian angel when he’s in the van, so we’re so grateful to the Conrads and everybody.” Katie continued, “Everybody that knew buddy, loved buddy, and I can tell you firsthand he’s still being loved, I mean, he will be loved forever through us.”

In the wise words of Buddy Russ - “tell someone you love them. make it weird, make it awkward, make sure the people around you know you care about them because life is just stupid short.”

