Bill to make OGB coverage determinations more transparent

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - In January, a $2 billion contract between the Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark went into effect, despite backlash from many lawmakers, independent pharmacies and patients.

One of those lawmakers, Senator Heather Cloud of Turkey Creek, is now looking to take action with a measure to make the group benefits program more transparent.

“It’s to help more patients be in control of their own healthcare,” said Cloud.

Those patients are an estimated 220,000 state workers and retirees with healthcare coverage through OGB. Of those, 96% are enrolled under the CVS Caremark healthcare plan.

With Senate Bill 164, which passed out of the Senate Committee on Finance on Monday, Cloud wants those patients and their physicians to know what is covered on the front-end. Right now, procedures and medications are required to undergo a prior authorization process with third-party companies to determine coverage. Cloud’s bill would alter that, requiring healthcare plans to create a list for covered procedures and medications.

“Many of the middle-man processing companies, like PBMs, they’re making money off of denials,” explained Cloud. “So, I believe that there’s some incentivization for patients to have their drugs and their procedures denied and reviewed, denied and reviewed because it becomes sort of a profit center for PBMs.”

Cloud called the current process “needless” and said it is a cost-driver for the state.

Denials cost the state hundreds of dollars as they are appealed. In introducing her bill before the committee, Cloud explained that the state pays up to $1,100 to appeal a PBM denial. The first appeal cost the state $100, followed by a $500 fee each if the appeal were to be appealed a second and third time.

For patients like Alicia Wheeler, who testified before the committee, those denials are causing a headache under the new CVS Caremark contract.

Wheeler has been on the same medication for years, only to find out that under CVS Caremark that medication was no longer covered. It was the same medication that in December 2022, while under a different OGB healthcare plan, she had been granted a year of coverage. However, when changing healthcare plans under the new CVS Caremark contract, she had to file for prior authorization for the same medication in January 2023, just a month later. Wheeler was denied.

Three months of multiple requests for prior authorizations, denials and appeals later and no one could tell Wheeler why she was denied coverage, also denying her a copy of the criteria she had apparently failed to meet.

“Under the current law, a patient, such as myself, a member, is not allowed to have access to that information. Your physician has to request that information from the PBM,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler explained that she was told she would have to undergo step therapy under the new contract, a process that requires a patient to try out different medications that are approved until one is found that works for care. Under the CVS Caremark coverage, her medical needs were not grandfathered in, despite approval for her medication just a month prior.

Wheeler finally received her medication after filing a complaint with the Department of Insurance, citing state law that requires coverage be granted if a doctor presents evidence that a medication is proven to work for care, thus bypassing step therapy.

Meanwhile, OGB expressed several concerns over the bill, honing in on the administrative requirement to communicate a review and denial within a set timeline or have to foot the bill.

“It is very untenable for us because it actually could lead to costs to the plan, higher premiums for everyone involved, inconsistencies in the application of our healthcare services,” said Randy Davis with the Division of Administration.

Davis agreed that administrative costs for the change to OGB would be minimal. However, he emphasized the current process helps to prevent fraud and abuse, and he is not sure OGB can force other healthcare plans that are not CVS Caremark to provide the lists Cloud is seeking.

He also argued there is already a federally-mandated Explanation of Benefits procedure in place, where patients can request the cost breakdown for a procedure.

Ultimately, Cloud and Davis agreed that they would further discuss the bill and existing concerns to finalize a version before it heads to the Senate floor.

