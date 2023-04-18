50/50 Thursdays
Barbe’s first graduating class celebrates 50 years

By Emma Oertling
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The class of ‘73 is the first to have graduated from Barbe High School with 260 graduates.

The school was built in 1971, sending some LaGrange High School students over to the new Alfred M. Barbe High School.

Roughly 1,700 students in grades 9 through 12 are enrolled in the school accompanied by more than 100 staff members.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with old buddies, sometimes we don’t get to see people that have moved away,” 1973 graduate Nanette Fontenot said. “Ya’ll’s generation has cell phones and ways to connect and we didn’t so this is kind of an extra special night for all of us.”

The 50-year reunion celebrated both Barbe and LaGrange high school 1973 graduates.

