Areas of Kinder placed under boil advisory

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Some Southwest Allen Parish Water District #2 customers in Kinder are under a boil advisory until further notice.

Affected areas include:

  • Hwy 190 East
  • M. Fruge Road
  • Clyde Chachere Road
  • Elam Langley Road
  • Lauderdale Road
  • Griffin Loop
  • Lauderdale Hwy (99)
  • Freeland Road
  • Seward Lane

The boil advisory is due to a line relocation.

