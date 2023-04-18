Areas of Kinder placed under boil advisory

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Some Southwest Allen Parish Water District #2 customers in Kinder are under a boil advisory until further notice.

Affected areas include:

Hwy 190 East

M. Fruge Road

Clyde Chachere Road

Elam Langley Road

Lauderdale Road

Griffin Loop

Lauderdale Hwy (99)

Freeland Road

Seward Lane

The boil advisory is due to a line relocation.

