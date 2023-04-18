Areas of Kinder placed under boil advisory
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Some Southwest Allen Parish Water District #2 customers in Kinder are under a boil advisory until further notice.
Affected areas include:
- Hwy 190 East
- M. Fruge Road
- Clyde Chachere Road
- Elam Langley Road
- Lauderdale Road
- Griffin Loop
- Lauderdale Hwy (99)
- Freeland Road
- Seward Lane
The boil advisory is due to a line relocation.
