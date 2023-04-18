50/50 Thursdays
Alabama mass shooting at birthday party hits close to home

By Angelica Butine
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Families continue to grieve as an Alabama Birthday party that was supposed to celebrate a sixteen-year-old girl turned into a massacre, killing four people and injuring 32. Many of the victims of this tragedy were the students of Dadeville Highschool.

A new relief fund has been created to support the families of those who were killed in the tragedy. All of those donations, minus fees from paying online, will be equally distributed as grants to any organization in the State of Alabama that is helping both the victims and members of the community.

If you would like to help, contributions can be made on the Community Foundation of East Alabama website here or by mail to Community Foundation of East Alabama, P.O. Box 165, Opelika, AL 36803-0165. Please make checks payable to the CFEA and designate Caring for Dadeville Fund in the memo space.

Join KPLC’s Angelica Butine today as she speaks with members of her Alabama hometown and overviews how you can help those who are suffering because of this tragedy.

