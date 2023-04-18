50/50 Thursdays
Actor Kirk Cameron to headline National Day of Prayer in Lake Charles

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Profit & Loss Association is hosting a National Day of Prayer at the Lake Charles Civic Center on May 4.

Actor Kirk Cameron, best known for starring as Mike Seaver in the 1980′s sit-com “Growing Pains”, will be a guest speaker at the event.

Serving lines begin at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 11:55 a.m.

Profit & Loss says to email any questions to profitandlosslc@gmail.com.

