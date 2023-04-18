50/50 Thursdays
28 SWLA teams make the LHSAA Baseball State Playoffs

By Matthew Travis
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Baseball State Playoff brackets were released on Tuesday, and 28 Southwest Louisiana teams made it. The bi-district round is set to begin on Wednesday, with the regional round set to begin on April 25th.

Non-Select Division I:

  • 2. Barbe
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 15. Thibodaux and 18. South Terrebonne
  • 3. Sulphur
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Destrehan and 19. Ruston
  • 4. Sam Houston
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 13. Natchitoches Central 20. Benton

Non-Select Division II:

  • 7. Iowa
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 10. Grant and 23. Morgan City
  • 9. Iota
    • Will play 24. Jennings
  • 24. Jennings
    • Will play 9. Iota

Non-Select Division III:

  • 1. Kinder
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 16. St. James and 17. Springfield
  • 2. South Beauregard
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 15. Many and 18. Jewel Sumner
  • 6. Rosepine
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 11. Pine Prairie and 22. Port Allen
  • 9. Westlake
    • Will play 24. Church Point

Non-Select Division IV:

  • 3. DeQuincy
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Vinton and 19. South Plaquemines
  • 8. Oakdale
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 9. Grand Lake and 24. Haynesville
  • 9. Grand Lake
    • Will play 24. Haynesville
  • 10. East Beauregard
    • Will play 23. Kentwood
  • 11. Welsh
    • Will play 22. Oberlin
  • 14. Vinton
    • Will play 19. South Plaquemines
  • 17. Lake Arthur
    • Will play 16. French Settlement
  • 18. Pickering
    • Will play 15. Gueydan
  • 21. Merryville
    • Will play 12. Mangham
  • 22. Oberlin
    • Will play 11. Welsh

Non-Select Division V:

  • 3. Pitkin
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Stanley and 19. Saline
  • 8. Hicks
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 9. Bell City and 24. Castor
  • 9. Bell City
    • Will play 24. Castor
  • 11. Fairview
    • Will play 22. Maurepas
  • 13. Lacassine
    • Will play 20. Singer
  • 18. Reeves
    • Will play 15. Kilbourne
  • 20. Singer
    • Will play 13. Lacassine

Select Division II:

  • 1. St. Louis Catholic
    • Received a bye, will play the winner of 16. Frederick A. Douglass and 17. David Thibodaux

