28 SWLA teams make the LHSAA Baseball State Playoffs
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Baseball State Playoff brackets were released on Tuesday, and 28 Southwest Louisiana teams made it. The bi-district round is set to begin on Wednesday, with the regional round set to begin on April 25th.
- 2. Barbe
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 15. Thibodaux and 18. South Terrebonne
- 3. Sulphur
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Destrehan and 19. Ruston
- 4. Sam Houston
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 13. Natchitoches Central 20. Benton
- 7. Iowa
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 10. Grant and 23. Morgan City
- 9. Iota
- Will play 24. Jennings
- 24. Jennings
- Will play 9. Iota
- 1. Kinder
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 16. St. James and 17. Springfield
- 2. South Beauregard
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 15. Many and 18. Jewel Sumner
- 6. Rosepine
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 11. Pine Prairie and 22. Port Allen
- 9. Westlake
- Will play 24. Church Point
- 3. DeQuincy
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Vinton and 19. South Plaquemines
- 8. Oakdale
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 9. Grand Lake and 24. Haynesville
- 9. Grand Lake
- Will play 24. Haynesville
- 10. East Beauregard
- Will play 23. Kentwood
- 11. Welsh
- Will play 22. Oberlin
- 14. Vinton
- Will play 19. South Plaquemines
- 17. Lake Arthur
- Will play 16. French Settlement
- 18. Pickering
- Will play 15. Gueydan
- 21. Merryville
- Will play 12. Mangham
- 22. Oberlin
- Will play 11. Welsh
- 3. Pitkin
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Stanley and 19. Saline
- 8. Hicks
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 9. Bell City and 24. Castor
- 9. Bell City
- Will play 24. Castor
- 11. Fairview
- Will play 22. Maurepas
- 13. Lacassine
- Will play 20. Singer
- 18. Reeves
- Will play 15. Kilbourne
- 20. Singer
- Will play 13. Lacassine
- 1. St. Louis Catholic
- Received a bye, will play the winner of 16. Frederick A. Douglass and 17. David Thibodaux
