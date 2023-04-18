28 SWLA teams make the LHSAA Baseball State Playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Baseball State Playoff brackets were released on Tuesday, and 28 Southwest Louisiana teams made it. The bi-district round is set to begin on Wednesday, with the regional round set to begin on April 25th.

Non-Select Division I:

2. Barbe Received a bye, will play the winner of 15. Thibodaux and 18. South Terrebonne

3. Sulphur Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Destrehan and 19. Ruston

4. Sam Houston Received a bye, will play the winner of 13. Natchitoches Central 20. Benton



Non-Select Division II:

7. Iowa Received a bye, will play the winner of 10. Grant and 23. Morgan City

9. Iota Will play 24. Jennings

24. Jennings Will play 9. Iota



Non-Select Division III:

1. Kinder Received a bye, will play the winner of 16. St. James and 17. Springfield

2. South Beauregard Received a bye, will play the winner of 15. Many and 18. Jewel Sumner

6. Rosepine Received a bye, will play the winner of 11. Pine Prairie and 22. Port Allen

9. Westlake Will play 24. Church Point



Non-Select Division IV:

3. DeQuincy Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Vinton and 19. South Plaquemines

8. Oakdale Received a bye, will play the winner of 9. Grand Lake and 24. Haynesville

9. Grand Lake Will play 24. Haynesville

10. East Beauregard Will play 23. Kentwood

11. Welsh Will play 22. Oberlin

14. Vinton Will play 19. South Plaquemines

17. Lake Arthur Will play 16. French Settlement

18. Pickering Will play 15. Gueydan

21. Merryville Will play 12. Mangham

22. Oberlin Will play 11. Welsh



Non-Select Division V:

3. Pitkin Received a bye, will play the winner of 14. Stanley and 19. Saline

8. Hicks Received a bye, will play the winner of 9. Bell City and 24. Castor

9. Bell City Will play 24. Castor

11. Fairview Will play 22. Maurepas

13. Lacassine Will play 20. Singer

18. Reeves Will play 15. Kilbourne

20. Singer Will play 13. Lacassine



Select Division II:

1. St. Louis Catholic Received a bye, will play the winner of 16. Frederick A. Douglass and 17. David Thibodaux



