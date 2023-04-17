Town of Elton reschedules water outage

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has rescheduled a water outage for Wednesday, April 19.

The outage was initially scheduled for Monday, April 17.

According to Mayor Kesia Lemoine, water will be shut off at 3 p.m. and may be out as long as four or five hours, though they are hopeful the repairs won’t take that long.

The town will be repairing two water valves.

Once the water is restored, residents will be under a boil advisory.

