50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Town of Elton reschedules water outage

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has rescheduled a water outage for Wednesday, April 19.

The outage was initially scheduled for Monday, April 17.

According to Mayor Kesia Lemoine, water will be shut off at 3 p.m. and may be out as long as four or five hours, though they are hopeful the repairs won’t take that long.

The town will be repairing two water valves.

Once the water is restored, residents will be under a boil advisory.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Amariya Alise Lewis was last seen on Thursday, April 13.
Amariya Alise Lewis has been FOUND
Gator in Lake Charles
VIDEO: Gator greets driver near Golden Nugget golf course
Gator in Lake Charles
Gator greets driver near Golden Nugget golf course
FULL AUDIO: Day 5 (April 14) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial