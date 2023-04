SWLA Arrest Report - April 16, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 16, 2023.

Reece Dylan Fuselier, 20, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Britney Nicole Cormier, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Daniel Justin Moak, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Claudine Nynette Doyle Sanchez, 53, Starks: Domestic abuse; theft under $1,000.

James Cody Villines, 31, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

James Christopher Duplechin, 47, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Donte Javoon January, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; reckless operation; illegal carrying of weapons.

Edward Wilson Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Robin Gregory Taylor Schlegel, 33, Westlake: Aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm; property damage under $50,000.

Bertram David Redhead, 70, Prairieville: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Sarah Elizabeth Provenzano, 32, Orange, TX: Out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug.

Leo Iville Morris, 35, New Orleans: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Aaron Christopher Bernard, 18, Starks: Domestic abuse; violations of protective orders.

Xavier Vershun Guillory, 23, DeQuincy: Terrorizing; robbery; aggravated assault; assault; resisting a police officer by force or violence; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

