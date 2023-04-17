50/50 Thursdays
Sunny start to the week, pleasant weather for the next few days.

By Joseph Enk
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Kicking off the work week, we have more sunny weather ahead across SW Louisiana. A center of surface high pressure near the area is keeping things on the cooler side this morning with lows near 50°, so you may want a sweater or light jacket if you’re heading out early today. During the day though, drier air and sunny skies will push highs into the mid and upper 70′s by the afternoon. Today’s sun and humidity will make it a wonderful day for outside activities!

Afternoon conditions
Afternoon conditions(KPLC)

By Tuesday that high pressure slides off to the east, which means temperatures continue to warm and a little more moisture returns as well. Though rain chances will stay low, a few stray showers late Tuesday cannot entirely be ruled out with the jet stream staying close by as well as the presence of a couple passing disturbances. Wednesday will be a similar story with highs both days in the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. Temperatures turn even warmer late week thanks to persistent south winds, and humidity will be on the increase as well. Some better chances for rain develop as the next cold front develops off to the west.

Next Front approaching Friday
Next Front approaching Friday(KPLC)

Right now, the timing of that front appears to move through by the early part of next weekend. We’ll be watching for the next round of more widespread showers and storms likely by Friday. Models still have been bouncing around with the timing and details of the front, and we’ll keep an eye on it’s development over the next several days.

