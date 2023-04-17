Sulphur Zoning Board to discuss Whataburger sign height at tonight’s meeting

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - A big issue is coming up today at the Sulphur Zoning Board’s meeting, and it involves a snag with a proposed Whataburger location.

Whataburger wants a 50-foot-high sign, but city rules only allow for 35 feet.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at city council chambers.

KPLC will be at the meeting and will have a full report of what happens tonight on Now at Nine and 7News Nightcast.

