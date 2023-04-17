50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sulphur Zoning Board to discuss Whataburger sign height at tonight’s meeting

Video of DeRidder location.
By Jade Moreau
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - A big issue is coming up today at the Sulphur Zoning Board’s meeting, and it involves a snag with a proposed Whataburger location.

Whataburger wants a 50-foot-high sign, but city rules only allow for 35 feet.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at city council chambers.

KPLC will be at the meeting and will have a full report of what happens tonight on Now at Nine and 7News Nightcast.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Mardi Gras Museum lays blueprint for Lake Charles return
Mardi Gras Museum lays blueprint for Lake Charles return
Standoff near Rapides Ave
Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident
Russian T-90A tank headed to Army testing center
Russian T-90A tank headed to Army testing center
LCPD arrests two suspects in 7th Street homicide
LCPD arrests two suspects in 7th Street homicide