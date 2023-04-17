Russian T-90A tank headed to Army testing center

Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - New details on the destination of a Russian T-90A tank that was found stuck at a truck stop in Roanoke have been provided by The War Zone.

The ultimate consignee on the tank’s shipping label is the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center (ATC) in Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.

ATC describes itself as “the Defense Department’s lead agency for land-combat, direct-fire, and live-fire vulnerability testing”.

The War Zone reports the shipping label shows the tank was sent from Gdynia, Poland, and arrived in Beaumont, Tx. It was sent by an organization called the “multinational assessment field team”.

