50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Russian T-90A tank headed to Army testing center

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - New details on the destination of a Russian T-90A tank that was found stuck at a truck stop in Roanoke have been provided by The War Zone.

The ultimate consignee on the tank’s shipping label is the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center (ATC) in Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.

ATC describes itself as “the Defense Department’s lead agency for land-combat, direct-fire, and live-fire vulnerability testing”.

The War Zone reports the shipping label shows the tank was sent from Gdynia, Poland, and arrived in Beaumont, Tx. It was sent by an organization called the “multinational assessment field team”.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Mardi Gras Museum lays blueprint for Lake Charles return
Mardi Gras Museum lays blueprint for Lake Charles return
Standoff near Rapides Ave
Man shot, killed by police in Rapides Avenue, 12th Street incident
Sulphur Zoning Board to discuss Whataburger sign issue at Monday meeting
Sulphur Zoning Board to discuss Whataburger sign height at tonight’s meeting
LCPD arrests two suspects in 7th Street homicide
LCPD arrests two suspects in 7th Street homicide