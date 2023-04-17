New Orleans state senator pulling controversial bill establishing liability for some stolen guns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans state senator said Monday (April 17) he will pull from consideration a bill that would have established civil liability for gun owners whose firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles and subsequently used in felony crimes.

SB 216, filed by Sen. Gary Carter (D-New Orleans), had been hailed by New Orleans City Council president J.P. Morrell as promoting responsible gun ownership and increasing public safety statewide. But Carter issued a statement Monday saying he was pulling the bill from consideration during this legislative session after critics pointed out its “unintended consequences.”

Louisiana bill shifts liability to gun owners for firearms stolen from unlocked cars, used in felonies

“Since the introduction of SB 216, I have had an open dialogue with those who have expressed their concerns about the unintended consequences of SB 216, such as imposing civil fines, penalties and damages on those who have been victimized by car burglaries,” Carter said in the statement.

“I appreciate and respect those concerns and will continue to welcome such conversations. To be clear, SB 216 seeks to promote gun safety and reduce the number of violent crimes, not to cause further harm to law-abiding citizens.”

Carter said the purpose of the bill was to start a conversation on the prevalence of felony crimes being carried out using weapons stolen from vehicles, especially in New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.